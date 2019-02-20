Things that make us feel rage

We've all had road rage at one time or another. Jim gets his dander up for something a little bit slower-moving.

Jim gets checkout rage.

"Really, you get into the express lane, and here's someone loaded up in front of you like they're going to the arctic for the next six months," he says in the latest installment of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Patrick Lavery, subbing in for Bob Williams while Bob recovers from a kidney transplant , knows this feeling well

"Not only have they brought their 20-25 items ... now they have to pull out 18 coupons," Patrick says.

"Or, they're going to play with the credit card, and they don't know how to do it," Jim says. And don't get him started on the guy behind him — the one who wanted to leave five minutes ago aand "apparently wants to play piggy-back."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

