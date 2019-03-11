Things aren’t looking good for Trump in 2020, NJ poll says

A new Monmouth University poll finds President Trump's support eroding in key swing counties that elected him in 2016.

Poll Director Patrick Murray says right now, as President Trump looks to set up his 2020 reelection, the prospects do not look good: "38 percent say that they would vote to re-elect him right now, (but) 57 percent say it's time to have someone new in the oval office."

"One of the things that we look at are the 'swing areas,' those counties that really pulled him over the top of the Electoral College," Murray said. "You know this was pretty much an even race between Hillary Clinton and Trump back in 2016. Right now Trump has a big deficit in these swing counties."

Among Democrats, the poll finds former VP Joe Biden with the most support, at 28 percent, followed by Bernie Sanders at 25 percent. New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker is way down in the Democratic pack, at 5 percent.

"It's all about name recognition at this stage of the game. Corey Booker comes in sixth place," Murray said.

According to Murray, "Trump may be able to hold on to his core support. But if he loses support in those key counties where he is down by 33 to 61 percent, that's the ballgame in terms of the electoral college."

Joe Cutter is afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

