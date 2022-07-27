Thieves hit Rutgers dorm rooms during the day in Piscataway, NJ

Plaza at Livingston campus at Rutgers University New Brunswick (Rutgers University)

PISCATAWAY — Several unlocked rooms in one of the newest residence halls at Rutgers University were broken into Tuesday morning.

Rutgers police said multiple rooms were burglarized at the Livingston Apartments Building B on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway on the New Brunswick campus Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The rooms were vacant and “unsecured” at the time, according to police, who did not disclose how many rooms were burglarized and the items taken.

The seven-story Livingston Hall residence hall, part of the Plaza at Livingston, was open in 2012 and can house 1,488 graduate students. Many students participating in the Global Roommates Program reside in Livingston Hall.

The building includes several restaurants including Starbucks and Qdoba, the kite+key Rutgers Tech Store and a salon.

Rutgers University Police asks that anyone who may have been in the area at the time call them at 848-932-8025.

