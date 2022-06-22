‘They’re a 10 but …’ memes exclusively for people from New Jersey
For anyone who hasn’t been on Twitter this week, we have a new trending meme. The concept is you’ve met someone who seems perfect but they have one fatal flaw.
So you claim “She/ he is a 10, but…”
Of course some New Jersey-centric jokes would be made, for instance:
At my core, I disagree with this woman. However, I know how I feel about “Taylor Ham” people so I understand where she’s coming from.
Then there's:
Agreed. These people are willingly ignorant of the obvious truth that is Central Jersey.
These got me thinking: what are some other potential deal-breakers for hardcore Garden State residents?
(For convenience sake, I’m using “they” instead of “he” or “she,” so you can apply it to whomever in your life it applies to)
Here are a few:
They’re a 10 but they drive the speed limit in the left lane.
These people need to read the room (or read the road, as it were). Stay in the right lane.
I'm looking at you, PA drivers.
They’re a 10 but they think the Jets and Giants actually play in New York.
*Eye roll*
They’re a 10 but they prefer Chicago-style pizza.
It's essentially tomato soup. Get a grip!
They’re a 10 but they don’t know their exit.
They’re a 10 but they say “The Jersey Shore” is “so accurate!”
Most of them aren't even FROM here!
They’re a 10 but they don’t know who “The Boss” is.
Bruuuuuuuuuuce!
They’re a 10 but say “all bagels taste the same.”
This take will get you #Cancelled in the Garden State.
They’re a 10 but they don’t have a favorite boardwalk.
To each their own but I have a fondness for Wildwood and Point Pleasant!
They’re a 10 but they think salt water taffy is New Jersey’s best food.
It's barely food.
They’re a 10 but they love the smell of Exit 13A.
This person has issues.
They’re a 10 but they go out of state to pump their own gas.
There's something to be said about not having to get out of your car.
They’re a 10 but they’ve never heard of Wawa.
You're missing out on Hoagie Fest, you fool!
They’re a 10 but they think Christie was blameless in Bridgegate.
Oh sweetie....
New Jerseyans, steer clear of anyone who has these beliefs. There's no way they'll be a positive influence in your life!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.