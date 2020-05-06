They left NJ to study — Now colleges trying to get them to come back

A group of New Jersey public colleges and universities has launched a new effort to get 120,000 residents who attend out-of state schools to reconsider in-state options amid the pandemic.

According to its "NJ Come Home" website, the NJ Scholar Corps program offers a streamlined application process, acceptance of credits earned with a grade of “C” or better, and a service element for students looking to help their home state recover from its first public health emergency.

More than 33,000 students leave New Jersey every year to study out of state.

The program is open to all New Jersey residents currently studying at an accredited four-year, out-of-state university or college who are interested in applying to any of these 10 participating institutions:

Kean University

Montclair State University

New Jersey City University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Rowan University

Stockton University

The College of New Jersey

Thomas Edison State University

William Paterson University

TCNJ President Kate Foster said this is an outreach based on what they’ve been hearing from families facing new financial challenges, as well as students uneasy about staying farther from home during the pandemic.

(NJ Scholar Corps via NJComeHome.org)

A cornerstone of the new program, as outlined on its website, will be "campus-based NJ Scholar Corps volunteer service activities to help rebuild New Jersey’s communities."

"Each institution is committed to investing more energy into its volunteer efforts, working with community organizations like never before," according to a joint letter from the college and university presidents.

Specific volunteer opportunity details will depend on the timeline for re-opening our state, the letter also noted.

More from New Jersey 101.5: