These 3 NJ companies made Forbes’ list of the best employers

Forbes and Statista surveyed over 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 5,000 employees to find out who the top 500 large employers were. Three New Jersey businesses are in the top 100 (well, two businesses and one school).

Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The three from New Jersey that made the cut are:

#64 Rutgers University Education.…Employees: 24,800 Year founded: 1766

#66 BMW Group Automotive Employees: 120,000 Year founded: 1916

#97 Johnson & Johnson Drugs and Biotechnology Employees: 144,300 Year founded: 1886

In a statement, Vivian Fernandez, the university’s senior vice president for human resources, said

We are proud to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s top-ranked employers. Rutgers continues to be committed to workplace excellence, especially in financially challenging times. We will continue to listen to our employees, to respond to varying needs and to make Rutgers a welcoming and rewarding place to work.

Only a few universities made the list, although one of them was the top rated large employer: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; the other two schools are the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University.

Other New Jersey companies that made the top 200 list are Merck (#126), Prudential Financial (#171), TD Bank (#183), PSE&G (#198), and Chanel (#200).

