These NJ stores will be open on Thanksgiving

While many stores have opted to close their doors on Thanksgiving, there are still plenty who either are open for most of the day, or open later in preparation for Black Friday.

Good Housekeeping has created a list of stores that are staying open on Thursday. You can also see a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday , as well as where to head and when for Black Friday on our website.

Stores that will be open on Thursday include:

Best Buy: Many stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday , and close at 1 a.m. The stores will then reopen on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Big Lots: Customers will be able to shop all day on Thanksgiving. The stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight on Thursday. Black Friday will start at 6 a.m. and go until 11 p.m., with the store having the same hours on Saturday.

Dick's Sporting Goods: The sports supply store will have a short turnaround time this weekend . Most stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close at 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Stores are then expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday morning and stay open until 10 p.m.

Dollar General: Stores are expected to open at 7 a.m. on Thursday and close at 10 p.m. Friday the stores will have regular hours.

Five Below: This chain is also opening its stores later on the holiday. The stores are expected to open at 6 p.m. and stay open until 1 a.m. on Black Friday.

J.C. Penney: The department store is scheduled to open its doors nationwide at 2 p.m. on Thursday and stay open until 10 p.m.

Kmart: Stores are expected to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday and close at midnight, though some may stay open into Black Friday.

Kohl's: Shoppers will be able to start their Black Friday shopping at 5 p.m. at most stores.

Macy's: After the Thanksgiving parade is done in New York, most New Jersey stores will be open from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, and then reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Michael's: If you're looking for a craft to do after the Thanksgiving meal, Michael's will be opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day for all your crafting needs.

Old Navy: The clothing store is expected to open most of its stores at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and stay open until 10 p.m.

Sears: It seems almost unthinkable that this could be Sears' last holiday season, but even if the end is near for the struggling company it is expecting to open its stores at 6 p.m. on Thursday and stay open until midnight.

Target: Another of the late openers, Target is planning to open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday and stay open until 1 a.m. Many stores will then reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday and stay open until 11 p.m. Saturday stores will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until midnight

Walmart: Right along with Target, Walmart is usually one of the busiest stores when it comes to Thanksgiving/Black Friday shopping. This year the box store is expecting to open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. The Walmart app also offers an interactive map to find where all the best sales will be on Thursday and Friday.

Some local stores might have different hours than the national chains so customers are encouraged to check for times before heading out on a holiday shopping adventure that could come to a stop at a dead end.

