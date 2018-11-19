These NJ stores refuse to open on Thanksgiving in 2018

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, including many with locations right here in New Jersey. A statement from Costco given to the website said it has traditionally closed its stores "as an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year."

Mattress Firm cited similar reasons for closing, saying "we value the importance of family and tradition."

Many stores have put out proactive statements in the last few years declaring they'll be closed on Thanksgiving after Black Friday hours began encroaching into Thursday — a controversial decision many stores continue to make even this year.

That's in contrast to Walmart and Target, which are advertising they will be open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving . Best Buy is expected to be open starting at 5 p.m. Also open: JC Penny, Macy's, Kohl's, Sears, K-Mart, Game Stop, Dick's, Five Below, Modell's, Old Navy, Michael's and Big Lots.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees throughout the year," the Mattress Firm statement continued. "We know the power of sleep and believe our team deserves this time to rest and spend time with their loved ones."

BestBlackFriday.com said in a survey, almost 30 percent of respondents reported strongly disliking stores being open on Thanksgiving, while only 11 percent strongly favored having stores open. Out of 1,069 people surveyed, the website reported 47.66 percent were against the idea of stores being open.

Among those stores with New Jersey presences announcing they will be closed on Nov. 22:

REI, an outdoors store, announced it is closing on both days as part of its #OptOutside initiative. The company has four locations in New Jersey, including Princeton, Marlton, East Hanover and Paramus.

This is the fourth year of the initiative, the company said on its website.

"#OptOutside has always been about choice. The choice to put people ahead of profits, the choice to close our doors on the biggest day in retail and the choice to invite everyone to join us," the company write.

On its site, the company provides links on things people can do to enjoy the fresh air, and places they can go to do the activities. According to the company site, more than 15 million people and 700 organizations have taken part in the initiative since its start.

