These NJ restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

When we think of retailers now opening on Thanksgiving, the ones that do open make some folks angry. Surveys have shown a majority of Americans disagree with the practice. But we think nothing of restaurants staying open for the holiday. Why? Because it’s something we’re used to. In fact, restaurants open for Thanksgiving is a godsend for some people. The only question is which ones will be?

Thanks to RetailMeNot.com, we have a list of some restaurants that will be open for the holiday. As always you should check with your individual restaurant before heading there to be sure.

Applebee’s

Can anyone go wrong with Applebee’s? And they’re planning some traditional Thanksgiving offerings like turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans.

Bahama Breeze

A little tropical flair for the holiday.

Bob Evans

They’re offering both turkey and ham feasts.

Boston Market

Whenever I walk in one of these it always smells like Thanksgiving.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Lots of choices including a pumpkin mascarpone ravioli.

Cracker Barrel

Go early or see if they take a reservation because they say this is their busiest day of the year.

Denny’s

They’ve got you covered for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Hooters

I want to see someone bring their entire family to a Hooters for Thanksgiving dinner.

Houlihan’s

They have wacky specials planned like Drinksgiving ($5 drink specials) and Less Worky, More Turkey dinners.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

They’re offering a three-course turkey dinner for $41.95 (and kids eat for just $14.95).

Again, best to check with the individual restaurant to be certain of hours. For a more complete list from RetailMeNot.com go here.

