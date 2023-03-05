These NJ gems make the top 150 small towns for family vacations

Looking for some kid/family-friendly destination ideas? FamilyDestinationsGuide has you covered.

Noting that recently families have opted for small town visits over your standard tourist-y spots, they surveyed 3,000 families to compile a list of the top 150 small towns in America.

Not only did three New Jersey towns make the list, one of them cracked the top 50.

We’ll start toward the bottom of the list:

#142 - Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield is where you’ll want to go if you and the kids like learning about history during your travels. It’s home to the Haddonfield Friends Meeting House, Haddonfield Church, and Haddonfield Historic District.

According to their website:

Haddonfield's Historic District includes 488 houses, buildings, and sites in the town's historic core, of which more than 150 are of the highest historical or architectural significance.

#65 - Lambertville, NJ

FamilyDestinationsGuide praised Lambertville for its unique shops, galleries, and the number of fun opportunities its proximity to the Delaware River offers.

If your family likes fishing, tubing, or kayaking, it’s definitely a spot to consider checking out.

Now the top-rated small town in New Jersey?

#43 - Seaside Heights, NJ

It’s not a surprising choice, Seaside has everything a kid would want to go to in the summer: the beach, Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach, arcades, mini golf, I could go on.

And for the parents: great restaurants where you can get a cold drink at the end of the day… oh, and of course great food as well.

Now what could have possibly beat us? Here’s what FamilyDestinationsGuide named the top three small towns in America.

#3 - Anna Maria Island, Florida

No, not Orlando or Miami, Anna Maria Island is the best place in Florida for a quaint family vacay.

Take that, Mickey.

#2 - Ely, Nevada

This is a shocking second place win in my opinion, but according to Family Destinations Guide this town is great for exploring caves, hiking or visiting Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park.

Drumroll please...

#1 - Holualoa, HI

Is anyone really shocked that number one would be Hawaii? They may have nicer beaches than Seaside Heights, but they’ve got nothing on our pizza.

You can read the full list here.

