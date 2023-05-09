These NJ companies are on Fortune’s ‘Best Companies’ list

Fortune is out with their annual list of the best companies to work for, and of the top 10, seven have locations in New Jersey.

Here are the top ten best companies to work for, according to Fortune:

Cisco Systems

Hilton

American Express

Wegmans Food Markets

Accenture

Nvidia

Atlassian

Salesforce

Comcast

Marriott International

Successful company with happy employees in modern office nd3000 loading...

Cisco, which, according to APP.com has three offices in New Jersey, is atop the list for the second year in a row. Fortune says:

Cisco’s inclusive workplace is built on a strong sense of purpose that comes through in projects like the Purpose Report and ESG Reporting Hub, where the company has been publicly detailing progress on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives since 2005.​

Hilton has 98 locations in New Jersey; according to Fortune,

Hilton prides itself on making work life great for all its employees, with the goal of building “a fully human experience at work.”

American Express has three locations in New Jersey and

achieved 100% pay equity across gender globally, and across race in the U.S., unfortunately still a rarity for many firms.

Wegmans operates nine stores in New Jersey and has made the best companies list every year since 1998 (when it was introduced).

Wegmans food market in West Windsor Wegmans food market in West Windsor (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Accenture just has one office in New Jersey and nine out of 10 employees say that management is “honest and ethical” in its practices.

Comcast has 20 New Jersey locations and

is focused on attracting and retaining 33% people of color and 50% women at all leadership levels.

Marriott has 120 locations in New Jersey and jumped from 23rd last year to 10th this year.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.