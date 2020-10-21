These NJ colleges were just ranked among the world’s best

U.S. News and World Report just released their ranking of the top 1,500 colleges in the world. If that seems like a lot, keep in mind there are thousands more than that just in the United States alone. This ranking is of all colleges and universities globally, covering more than 80 nations.

The good news for New Jersey? There are half a dozen colleges right here in the Garden State that rank among the world's best. Two even ranked in the top 120.

Rutgers University - New Brunswick ranked 113.

Princeton ranked 11 (tied)

The four other New Jersey institutes of higher learning are...

Rutgers University - Newark 635 (tied)

New Jersey Institute of Technology 847 (tied)

Montclair State University 928 (tied)

Stevens Institute of Technology 1,271 (tied)

Our nation as a whole had more top schools on the list than any other, with a total of 255.

Of course being among the best in the world comes with a price, but residents attending a state school can find bargains.

Basic yearly tuition:

Rutgers - New Brunswick $32,189 (out of state) $15,407 (in state)

Princeton - $53,890

Rutgers - Newark $31,608 (out of state) $14,826 (in state)

New Jersey Institute of Technology - $30,160 (out of state) $14,448 (in state)

Montclair State University - $21,033 (out of state) $13,073 (in state)

Stevens Institute of Technology - $54,014

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.