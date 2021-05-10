These celebs are pushing NJ to pass a law to protect pigs

Maureen Van Zandt & Little Steven Van Zandt in NYC, Debbie Harry in London, both in 2019 (Theo Wargo, Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

There’s New Jersey star power behind the newest attempt by animal rights activists to officially ban the practice of crating certain livestock — in this case, pigs and calves.

Measures that had passed the state Legislature in both 2013 and 2014, to address breeding pig crates, were both vetoed by then Gov. Chris Christie.

Christie noted at the time that it was a non-issue in state and so there was no need for the action. Supporters of the newest legislation have said that the state should be proactive in banning such controversial practices.

The newest proposal sponsored by Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth County and Sen. Nick Scutari, D-Union, would make it illegal to confine either breeding pigs or calves raised for veal in such restrictive conditions. A similar measure also has been sponsored by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson County.

A Coalition to Ban the Crates organized by the Animal Legal Defense Fund has attracted support from Jersey natives or current residents including Little Steven Van Zandt and his wife, Maureen Van Zandt, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, actors Ethan Hawke, Paul Wesley, Cristina Ricci, Cristin Miliot and Taissa Farmiga.

Others who have signed an open letter include Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler, Daisy Fuentes, Grace Helbig and Michael Ian Black.

Filed Under: Animals, Chris Christie, Debbie Harry, Little Steven Van Zandt, Monmouth County, Union County, Vin Gopal
Categories: New Jersey News
