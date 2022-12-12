These cars are the most likely to have catalytic converters stolen in NJ

We've been hearing the news about catalytic converters being stolen like it's a lawless Wild West. Personally I blame not only the thieves who saw-off people's converters to cash in on the precious metals they contain but also the unscrupulous scrap yards who buy them.

When a guy shows up with 17 catalytic converters all sawed through, it's obvious that they're stolen.

Some lawmakers in New Jersey are proposing legislation to stop it like needing to show proof of vehicle ownership at a scrapyard for example.

The problem has gotten so out of hand that a huge federal bust of a converter theft ring was announced just last month and the money was staggering. Over $500 million.

Thieves can get anywhere from $300 to $1,500 for just one catalytic converter.

So which cars in New Jersey are most likely to be hit? According to an article on Carfax.com the following list covers the Northeast. (They didn't have a narrower category of Mid-Atlantic.)

Cars Most Likely to Have Their Catalytic Converters Stolen in the Northeast, as cited by Carfax:

attachment-Ford F-Series loading...

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

attachment-Camry loading...

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

attachment-Honda Accord loading...

1989-2020 Honda Accord

attachment-Jeep Patriot loading...

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

attachment-Honda CR-V loading...

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

attachment-Subaru Forester loading...

1998-2020 Subaru Forester

attachment-Subaru Outback loading...

2007-20 Subaru Outback

attachment-Ford Econoline loading...

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

attachment-Chevrolet Silverado loading...

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

attachment-Nissan Altima loading...

1993-2020 Nissan Altima

That list largely but not perfectly mirrors the nationwide list which follows.

Cars Most Likely to Have Their Catalytic Converters Stolen Nationwide:

attachment-Ford F-Series (2) loading...

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

attachment-Honda Accord (2) loading...

1989-2020 Honda Accord

attachment-Jeep Patriot (2) loading...

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

attachment-Ford Econoline (2) loading...

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

attachment-Chevrolet Silverado (2) loading...

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

attachment-Chevrolet Equinox loading...

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

attachment-Honda CR-V (2) loading...

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

attachment-Toyota Camry loading...

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

attachment-Chrysler 200 loading...

2011-17 Chrysler 200

attachment-Toyota Prius loading...

2001-21 Toyota Prius

If your car isn't on this list don't rest easy. Anyone is vulnerable.

Experts say there are things you can do to make it less likely to be a victim. One is having your VIN or other identifying information etched into the catalytic converter that might make thieves think twice.

Personally if scrapyards are going to be complicit and turn a blind eye it may only do so much good. But another suggestion is to pay to add a cage or other device around the catalytic converter that might slow the thief down long enough to make him move on to another car.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born