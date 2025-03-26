“Mom always says not to play ball in the house.”

“Pork chops, and applesauce,” said in a Humphrey Bogart voice.

“Marcia, MARcia, MARCIA!”

If you’re old enough or caught episodes in reruns over the years, you recognize these as iconic lines from “The Brady Bunch.” It was to the 70s what “Full House” was to the 90s; a corny sitcom but perfectly safe and harmless.

If you want to get nostalgic how about shaking hands with some of those Brady kids?

This weekend, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center is having The Chocolate Expo, and three of the “Brady Bunch” actors will be there. It's one-stop shopping!

Susan Olson, who played Cindy, Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby, and Barry Williams, who played Greg, will all be on hand to meet and greet and also to do what everyone else will be doing: enjoy chocolate.

Barry Williams Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP loading...

Williams says he’s a big chocolate guy. “I will be looking for some good German chocolate," he said. "I'm a dark cocoa guy. My favorite is dark chocolate and a little sea salt. But I also like chocolate with almonds and peanut clusters."

He will be happy, as the event will offer tastings and sales of not only chocolates and fudges, but also ice cream, candy apples, baked goods, and lots of other foods at more than 90 booths. And here’s a TikTok op. There will be fountains bubbling with white, dark, and milk chocolate.

Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight, Barry Williams Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP loading...

The Brady Kids will have a panel discussion with an audience question-and-answer session on both days at 10:30 a.m. That’s included in the admission price. Another child actor will be there too.

Butch Patrick, Phillie Phanatic AP loading...

Butch Patrick who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters” will be on hand. All will do autograph signings and photo opportunities throughout the days at prices set by the actors.

You’ll find the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center at 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison. The Chocolate Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 29 and 30.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per children 5 to 12 in advance and can be purchased at thechocolateexpo.com.

Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

