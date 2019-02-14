These bad online habits put your personal info at risk

A new Creditcards.com report finds that more than 92 percent of U.S. adults are guilty of committing at least one risky data security behavior.

Analyst Ted Rossman says the most common data security sin is reusing online passwords: 82 percent of us do it, while 61 percent use the same password at least half of the time and 22 percent always use the same password.

He said with data breaches being a concern, Rossman suggested using a password aggregator service. It will securely save your password info. These services will use encryption and generate passwords for all your sites. The only password you have to remember is the one to log into the service.

In addition, 48 percent of people surveyed admitted they use a public Wi-Fi network. Rossman said any sensitive info you access on that public Wi-Fi could be intercepted such as your bank or credit account accounts. It's also possible for thieves to install malware on your device when you're on public Wi-Fi.

The report also found that one third of adults have saved payment information online, which is a security risk.

About 33 percent carry their Social Security card in their purse or wallet.

And 28 percent have thrown out or recycled sensitive mail without shredding it.

Rossman said we continue to take risks because it comes down to convenience. Sometimes people know it's not the best idea but yet they don't want to go the extra mile to protect the data.

To protect your data, Rossman suggests freezing your credit. It's free to do and it will prevent anyone else from opening credit in your name. Only 24 percent of adults have ever frozen their credit.