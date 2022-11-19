These are the richest women in New Jersey

We talk quite a bit about financial well-being, especially since we are still dealing with the financial ramifications of COVID. It seems everyone is low on money, but there are some who have more than they can spend.

We hear a lot about rich men, but what about the ladies? Show us the money!

We have to start with MacKensie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex. She is super-accomplished in he own right, a Princeton graduate to be exact. She is a novelist and mega-philanthropist as well. Of course, MacKensie underwent a lucrative divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as a result, she is the second-richest woman in America and worth $53 billion.

Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash loading...

Do you love chocolate? So does Jacqueline Mars. M&M money goes pretty far, she lived in New Jersey until 1994, and her net worth is $31 billion.

Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash loading...

Shocker, computers pay, too. Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Steve Jobs, grew up in West Milford and is worth almost $19 billion.

I find Victoria Zoellner particularly impressive because she is a self-made millionaire. She is the chair of the Englewood Cliffs-based hedge fund and she is worth over $500 million.

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash loading...

Makeup maven, Jamie Kern Lima represents Jersey City. She sold IT cosmetics for $1.2 billion. She was valedictorian of her college class at Washington State University.

It seems like getting a great education, being a big-thinker, and taking risks is the common factor for them all.

We all know there is money in sports. Here are the richest NFL players in history.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.

These are 30 famous people you never knew were athletes!