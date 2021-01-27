These are the New Jersey towns with the most heroin abuse cases

Statistics from the state Division of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (a division of the Department of Health and Human Services) show that heroin abuse in New Jersey is not confined to the largest urban areas. While the largest overall numbers are in the population centers, the per-capita numbers cut across all areas of the Garden State. These stats are from 2019, so the impact of COVID-19 isn’t included. The numbers are self-reported by the individual communities and reflect the number of people seeking treatment for heroin abuse.

As reported by the Patch, the New Jersey communities with the highest per capita incidence of heroin abuse are:

1. Pine Hill

2. Wrightstown

3. Seaside Heights

4. Mantoloking

5. Egg Harbor City

6. Atlantic City

7. Woodbine

8. West Wildwood

9. Wildwood

10. Belvidere

11. Washington Township (Burlington County)

12. Ventnor

13. Cape May Point

14. Keansburg

15. Clementon

16. Gloucester City

17. Glen Gardner

18. Branchville

19. Sussex Boro

20. Pleasantville

In terms of absolute numbers of heroin abuse cases, more populated areas take over; the communities with the highest overall raw numbers in New Jersey are:

1. Newark (2372)

2. Paterson (1519)

3. Atlantic City (1229)

4. Camden (1069)

5. Jersey City (1039)

6. Trenton (877)

7. Toms River (753)

8. Elizabeth (609)

9. Vineland (576)

10. Brick (464)

11. Egg Harbor Township (447)

12. New Brunswick (405)

13. Gloucester Township (403)

14. Hamilton Township (Mercer County) (391)

15. Pleasantville (345)

16. Lower Township (338)

17. Monroe Township (Gloucester County) (330)

18. Berkley Township (320)

19. Woodbridge (303)

20. Galloway Township (286)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.