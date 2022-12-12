These are the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your family and friends in New Jersey, you’re in luck.

This state is known for its excellent selection of gifts and the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey might surprise you.

We polled our listeners on the show and through the app chat — here are the five most popular gifts according to them:

For starters, the most popular Christmas gift in New Jersey is a gift card.

Gift cards are a great way to show someone you care, and they can be used in a variety of stores and restaurants.

Plus, they’re easy to find and you can usually customize them with photos and messages.

The second most popular Christmas gift in New Jersey is jewelry.

From classic diamond earrings to trendy necklaces, jewelry is a timeless gift that can be a treasured keepsake for years to come.

Third on the list is a home-cooked meal.

Whether it’s a traditional holiday dinner or a delicious dessert, a home-cooked meal is a thoughtful and heartfelt gift that can’t be beat.

Fourth, New Jersey is known for its excellent selection of wine.

Whether you’re looking for a special bottle to pair with dinner or a great bottle of champagne to celebrate the holidays, a bottle of wine is a wonderful gift idea.

Finally, the fifth most popular Christmas gift in New Jersey is a day at the spa.

Nothing says pampering like a day at the spa, and it’s a great way to help your loved one relax and unwind during the holidays.

No matter what you decide to get, these five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey are sure to be a hit with the special people in your life. Merry Christmas!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

