These are the five most dangerous cities in New Jersey

Relatively speaking, New Jersey is safer than most states. The crime rate in New Jersey is lower than the national average.

In 2020, the violent crime rate in New Jersey was 3.2 per 1,000 people, compared to the national average of 4.9 per 1,000 people.

The property crime rate in New Jersey was 2,127 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 2,385 per 100,000 people.

That being said, some parts of the state are safer than others.

With stats culled from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, here are the most dangerous cities in the Garden State:

Camden

Camden has one of the worst crime rates in the country; It has a violent crime rate of 10.6 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 9,220 per 100,000 people. Camden’s crime and violence rates are third highest in the United States, just behind those of Detroit and St. Louis.

Newark

New Jersey’s largest city has the second highest crime rate; while also being a hub for commerce and industry in the state, it also has a violent crime rate of 7.7 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 6,620 per 100,000 people.

Paterson

The home of the Great Falls is the third largest city in New Jersey and the third most dangerous. It has a violent crime rate of 7.2 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 6,320 per 100,000 people.

Trenton

The state capital is another dangerous place; in Trenton, one has a 1 in 111 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime and a 1 in 55 chance of becoming a victim of a property crime.

Elizabeth

While being a hub for transportation and industry, Elizabeth can also be a dangerous place. It has a violent crime rate of 6.5 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 5,420 per 100,000 people.

