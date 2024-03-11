This is the general time of year high school seniors who are planning on going to college are finding out where they’ve been accepted. Considering cost, potentially moving away from family, and staring down the next four years of your life that bridge youth to adulthood, it’s a stressful thing.

My son Jack went through it a year ago and he was lucky in that he applied to nine schools and was accepted to all but one. That one was Brown, an elite Ivy League university which was what counselors call his “reach” school. They encourage good students to apply to one very hard to get into school.

I would have preferred him to attend one of the state universities he was accepted to like TCNJ or Montclair State. In the end he chose University of Vermont.

For those students who are frugal enough to choose an in-state school, there’s still the stress of where you’ll be accepted. NJ.com just ran a piece on the New Jersey colleges where it’s easiest to hardest to gain acceptance.

They were ranked in order of the most likely to get into the least likely to get into.

The data was gathered from the New Jersey Office of Higher Education and analyzed and ranked by nj.com.

5. New Jersey Institute of Technology

Acceptance rate: 66.9%

4. Rutgers University - New Brunswick

Acceptance rate: 65.4%

3. The College of New Jersey

Acceptance rate: 62.1%

2. Stevens Institute of Technology

Acceptance rate: 44.1%

1. Princeton University

Acceptance rate: 4.5%

See here for the full list and information.

