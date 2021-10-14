These are New Jersey’s top elementary and middle schools

Paterson’s School 28 has been named New Jersey’s top-ranked elementary and middle school by U.S. News and World Report. The Paterson Academy for the Gifted and Talented is part of the school, as well.

The rankings were drawn from 102,610 pre-K, elementary, and middle schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school.

One hundred percent of the students at School 28 scored at or above proficient at both math and reading.

The Top 10 elementary schools, according to U.S. News, are:

Among middle schools in New Jersey, these are the highest-ranked:

There are over 2,000 elementary and middle schools in New Jersey.

