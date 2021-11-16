These are New Jersey’s priciest zip codes

In the midst of pandemic-fueled soaring real estate prices, New Jersey placed three zip codes among the nation’s 100 priciest.

While it might seem surprising that we didn’t have more, this year actually represents New Jersey’s best showing.

The survey is put out by Property Shark, a real estate data firm.

So, what are the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey? Not surprisingly, a zip code in Alpine is #1 in New Jersey (07620). The median home sale in Alpine is $2 million, ranking it #58 in the country, and leading New Jersey for the fifth year in a row.

Also making the list of 100 most expensive codes are Sea Girt (08750) in Monmouth County with an average sale price of $1.89 million, and Avalon in Cape May County (08202) at $1.67 million.

Sea Girt’s national ranking is #70 and Avalon’s is #92.

Nationally, the San Francisco Bay Area dominates the rankings with 47 of the countries most exclusive zip codes. Atherton, CA, is the most expensive zip with a median closed home sale price of $7.5 million, leading the nation for the fifth straight year. The Back Bay area of Boston was second at a mere $5.5 million.

Other expensive zip codes in New Jersey that didn’t make the top 100 include New Vernon ($1.67 million), Short Hills ($1.57 million), Deal ($1.537 million), Stone Harbor ($1.458 million), Mantoloking ($1.45 million), Englewood Cliffs ($1.33 million), and Rumson ($1.3 million).

Because of ties, there are actually 127 zip codes listed; California had 89 of them, New York had 17, and Connecticut had 4.

Bill Doyle

