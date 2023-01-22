These 9 songs are torturous according to NJ 101.5 listeners

In case you missed it, it’s being reported that various 7-Elevens around the US have started playing music to deter people from lingering outside the store. The convenience store locations that have had problems with homeless people harassing customers in their parking lots are now blasting classical and opera music to shoo them away.

This got us talking on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show about songs you find so obnoxious that it would make you want to leave wherever you are. We all have at least one; some of us have many.

These are the songs that your fellow New Jerseyans find absolutely unlistenable. How many of them do you agree with?

Cotten Eye Joe by Rednex

Parag in Morristown hit the nail on the head right at the start when he called this one in. The name "Rednex" alone gets an eye roll. Maybe it’s because this song immediately brings me back to middle school gym class (a form of torture itself), but if I never hear this song again in my life I will be so, so grateful.

Tiptoe Through the Tulips by Tiny Tim

Personally, I can’t see how anyone could like this song, but there must be a market for it somewhere because we’ve all heard it before. According to Alan in Howell, “it’ll make your ears bleed.”

Blue by Eiffel 65

This is my submission to the list, I don't know how anyone could make it through thirty seconds of the song without feeling white-hot rage. The thought of someone blasting it or even playing it on a loop? You could get me to confess to anything to make it stop.

Light My Fire (cover) by José Feliciano

A woman named Angela called in with Light My Fire. While she’s not a fan of The Doors’ version, she gets especially angry when she hears the cover by José Feliciano.

Brand New Key by Melanie

I was unfamiliar with this song when Mike in Point Pleasant brought it up. Now that I've listened to it, I see where he's coming from. The high-pitched singing during the chorus is incredibly jarring and makes me hate roller skates more than I already do.

Take on Me by Aha

Afternoon host Jeff Deminski cannot stand Aha’s Take On Me. Not the music, not the video, he wants no part of it. I almost didn’t want to include this in the list because I think the song is an absolute banger, but after Jeff gave his opinion on the song, Cindy in Manahawkin called in to back him up!

Color me shocked, but there are people in this state who don’t like this '80s classic, they walk among us, don’t let your guard down.

Summertime by Mungo Jerry

Neither Deminski nor Doyle can listen to Summertime without immediately getting annoyed. Despite it making some people nostalgic for summer, they think it sounds obnoxious.

The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens

It’s not just the “Weeheeheehees“ or the “aweem aways” that get to John in Red Bank, he hates the whole thing. If it were up to him, The Tokens would take their own advice and "hush."

Run Joey Run by David Geddes

This one was called in by Mark in Roebling. The song is insanely cheesy and the woman who sings the part of “Julie” sounds like she recorded her lines while half asleep in bed. The song is so disliked it was even featured in an episode of Glee about songs with bad reputations.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

