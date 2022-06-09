Every Saturday morning for the last year or so, I pick up my mom to take her to her weekly hair appointment. Yes, even 91-year-old women need to go to the hair salon, I've learned.

During this ride, just about the time mom nods out in the front seat, we hit a stretch of road that should be included in every behind-the-wheel driving test all over the world.

Most new drivers would crash, soil themselves or decide to take public transit for the rest of their life.

It's Route 130 from Route 295 interchange in Gloucester City through Camden, Woodlynne, West Collingswood, Collingswood and Pennsauken. It's three narrow lanes each way with a concrete barrier separating three narrow lanes going the opposite direction and NO SHOULDER!

There is no room for error. Zero tolerance for drifting of any kind. Thank God mom falls asleep during this part and doesn't wake up till we get to the hair salon.

We asked our listeners to tell us which roads in New Jersey test their driving skills. Here's some of what they came up with.

Route 22 between Newark and Union.

Route 22 again. This stretch between Union and Springfield.

Route 17 by the mall in Paramus near Route 4.

Route 73 through the Cedar Brook section of Winslow Twp. on the way to the AC Expressway.

The White Horse Pike (Rte. 30) in Absecon heading into or out of Atlantic City.

The Route 34 Circle in Wall Twp. (called in from an out-of-towner)

Route 9 in Lakewood.

You know Route 9 would make the list more than once. The stretch from Bayville to Lacey.

Being from South Jersey, the Driscoll Bridge seems a bit intimidating. 15 travel lanes and six shoulder lanes on a bridge that you don't even realize is a bridge until you see it on a map. Yeah, take your newly-licensed 17-year-old on that ride for some thrills.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

