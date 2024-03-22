These 3 NJ restaurants were named best in the country for 2024

Each year, USA Today rolls out its list of the best restaurants in the country. It's a much-anticipated rundown of some of the nation's top eateries in its 2024 "Restaurants of the Year".

It's no surprise that New Jersey would have a least a few on that list. We have so many great restaurants across a wide range of categories and tastes.

What may be a surprise is some of the names of the places here in New Jersey that you may have never heard of.

In no particular order, first on the list is a place called Sushi by Sea in Ridgefield. It has no signs, no parking lot and no address on its social media pages.

Canva Canva loading...

It's run by an anonymous sushi chef who goes only by the name of “Cris.” Sushi by Sea is an intimate, 12-seat spot that serves 17 courses of sushi dishes from around the world, to two rounds of guests a night. You'll need a referral or invitation to enjoy this culinary experience.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The next choice is a Palestinian restaurant in Paterson called Al-Basha. Paterson is home to one of the largest Arab populations in the country. They've been around for about 25 years and serve what some say is the best hummus in the world.

Their pita and hummus are good enough reason alone to take the trip to Paterson. Just about every appetizer item is outstanding including their crisp falafel, the muhammara, the creamy labneh, and my favorite, tabbouleh.

SEE MORE: New debit card scam at convenience stores in NJ

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The third choice on the list is a cooking school turned local favorite in a strip mall called Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge. "Top Chef" contender David Vianna is in the kitchen creating and pushing out classic dishes with a four-course prix fixe menu and a vegan prix fixe menu.

Don't let the unassuming location and the mismatched chairs fool you, this is one of the country's outstanding dining experiences.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈