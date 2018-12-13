There’s slim hope for a NJ legislative weed vote

TRENTON — A vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in New Jersey is not looking likely to happen this year.

The legislature meets in a voting session on Monday, but the same problems that have held up a bill remain unresolved: how much to tax purchases, and the creation of a cannabis commission to oversee the industry.

A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee met at the end of November to discuss legislation that would legalize an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and up, set up a five-person cannabis commission, and tax the sale of cannabis at 12 percent.

Sweeney wants the board to be full-time, while the governor does not. The governor seeks a sales tax on marijuana much higher, possibly as much as 25 percent.

The one hope for a vote on Monday is that Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, and Gov. Phil Murphy are scheduled to meet for the first time in weeks on Thursday.

The meeting could lead to compromises and a possible vote.

Coughlin told NJ.com after a meeting in East Brunswick it was "theoretically possible" there could be a vote should the three reach an agreement in their Thursday meeting.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: