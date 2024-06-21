There is Hope Through Education in NJ

For many years I've talked about the crisis in education facing Garden State families. With so many communities suffering from adverse economic and social conditions, the drop in teacher recruiting, and the massive out-migration issue, New Jersey has some issues to tackle for sure.

Thousands of families would like to get their kids into a private education more suited to their needs, but in this economy, that's a tall order for most. In places like Newark, with the abysmal results of most public-school kids unable to read and do math at grade level, there's an urgency.

Thousands of kids are on a waiting list for local charter schools, most will never get a seat. Enter an amazing charity that offers scholarships for kids with limited economic opportunity to get a great education.

Hope Through Education provides hundreds of kids every year get a great education setting them up for success in life. I am a member of the honorary advisory board and was honored to be asked to address the lunch crowd at the Hope Through Education Sporting Clays Classic fundraiser this week.

Thank you to Suzanne Humbert, Rick Ziwot, Terry Conley, Jack Kelly, and the rest of the Hope Through Education organization for the impact you have on so many students and families in New Jersey.

It is a privilege to be on your advisory board and I am passionate about providing disadvantaged children a real chance at succeeding through a quality education. If you are able to help the cause, please click HERE.

