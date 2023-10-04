There are some great car shows in New Jersey this fall
You don't have to be a diehard car enthusiast to enjoy a good car show. It's incredible how many people put so much time and effort into restoring their cars.
The car culture is such an iconic American pastime. Last weekend I made it over to the annual Riverside Car Show in downtown Riverside, Burlington County. It was put on by the Riverside Police Association.
It was held on the main drag in town on Scott Street. It was a perfect day weather-wise and there was a great turnout.
There were plenty of different categories, food and trophies for the winners.
The real winners were the people in attendance. Car shows seem to get everyone in a great mood.
There are quite a few coming up this month and into the end of the year here in New Jersey.
There's a new one in Morris Plains this Saturday.
The 37 annual Corvette Classic Car & Truck Show this Sunday in Woodbridge presented by the Woodbridge Corvette Club. Also, on Sunday there's a big one in Wayne.
It's the Wayne UNICO Annual Car Show. There are plenty more all over New Jersey this weekend. For a full lineup throughout the rest of the year, check out the full lineup here.
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.