There are more wild foxes in NJ than you might think

In the last 30 years, it's been rare to see a red fox in my neighborhood.

You might see one crossing the road on a couple of occasions late at night or early in the morning.

Now they've either multiplied at a faster rate than before or they just don't have enough natural predators to control their numbers.

There has been a little more building in our area, but not enough to cause any kind of large displacement.

Last week this little guy was sniffing the front tire of my car right in the driveway.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

He had to cross the main road to get there.

I don't know if foxes eat rubber, so I nervously banged on the window to scare him off.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

He looked curiously at the house and then continued to prance around the yard.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Just a day or two later, a woman noted on the Next-Door app claimed she saw a fox in her yard in a very populated development, which is about a mile away through some thick woods.

Other neighbors have since spotted him/her. The animal or animals don't appear to be rabid.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Unlike the deer going through rutting season right now, foxes usually mate between December and February.

There is a hunting season for foxes in New Jersey, but around here hunting any animal has become rarer and rarer in the last few years.

In some cases, homeowners have had to deal with these critters setting up a den on their property.

There are ways to deal with the issue if it becomes a problem, and if you have small animals for pets, it can become a problem.

I haven't seen this little guy since his visit last week and I'm not too concerned, but just so you know they are native here and their numbers seem to be on the rise.

They're not only in South Jersey. Both red and gray foxes are found all over New Jersey.

They are very adaptable and can live in urban and suburban areas as well.

A few summers ago there were a few spotted not far from Newark and Irvington in Maplewood.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: