The unvaccinated chef: NJ’s best sausage and peppers (Opinion)

One of the simplest things to make in your home kitchen is also one of the best things to serve a crowd. What Jersey guy doesn't love hot Italian sausage? It's relatively inexpensive and it works for any meal of the day. One of my favorite ways to serve it is on a baking sheet accompanied by peppers and onions.

Buy a family pack of sausage, a couple bell peppers and a large sweet onion. Slice the peppers into strips and cut the onion in half slicing it creating half moon slices. Spread the sausage on a baking sheet and coat in olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Add the onions and peppers and mix around so everything has a coat of oil and seasoning. Add a few pats of butter before you put the pan in the oven.

Preheat your oven to 450 and bake for 15 minutes. Then turn down the heat to 375 and finish cooking for about 25 more minutes. Check to make sure the sausage is cooked through and enjoy.

This makes a perfect sandwich or can be added to pasta. You can also use the same preparation for potatoes and skip the bread and pasta. Or have the potatoes as a side for just about any other meal you can think of: roast chicken, steak, you name it!

