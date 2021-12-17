It is the season of giving, and in that spirit, the Trenton Department of Fire and Emergency Services will be hosting the First Annual Heroes Holiday Giving, distributing hot meals and toys to the needy. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the bustle that goes along with the holiday season, but this a very worthwhile event.

The event will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trenton Department of Fire and Emergency Services at 244 Perry St. in Trenton.

Thanks to donations from fire and emergency services personnel, community organizations, residents, and area businesses, the Department will serve up meals to Trentonians in need and provide donated toys for children. Additionally, the Department will be sponsoring families for the holidays.

If you are inclined to make a food, toy, or monetary donation, please contact: Lavinia Collins at (609) 989-4041, the business office at (609) 789-6344, or Naseeb Washington at (609) 414-0445.

For monetary donations, checks must be payable to: FMBA Local 206. Hot food can be donated on the day of the event. For toy donations, call ahead for drop-off instructions.

Their goal is to feed 1,000 people on Saturday.

Assisting in the effort are three Philadelphia television stations: 3 CBS Philly, WPVI Channel 6, and NBC 10 Philadelphia.

An interesting fact about the Fire Department: it’s older than the US. Trenton Fire and Emergency Services is one of the nation's oldest. Established as a volunteer company in 1747, it became a paid department in 1892.

