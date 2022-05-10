The top 5 places to eat in Jersey City, NJ’s favorite foodie spot

You’ve heard all of the hype about Jersey City and how it has been listed among America’s most famous news famous towns for those who really understand food. Not only has Jersey City made a comeback in terms of its vibrancy and its beauty, but its food choices are now unparalleled in the state.

People now make it a habit on weekends to take a drive from almost anywhere to get to this beautiful city on the water for the food reviews, the vibes, and the cuisine. You won’t find better.

It may be finally starting to feel like summer in NJ, and if you are anything like me that means you’re trying to get out and start spending your weekends out and about in the sun.

Perhaps after a great Mother’s Day brunch, you’ve whet your appetite you are also probably in the mood to eat out some more and luckily there are plenty of options.

Why not head over to the best food area of Jersey, Jersey City, next weekend and check out one of these delicious spots.

Prato Bakery

Italian Tuscan cuisine comes to life at this gorgeous NJ bakery. This place has become a staple for all things baked for Italians across New Jersey. From freshly made focaccia to cantucci, Prato has truly mastered these Tuscany-based recipes. The bakery also does a great deal of catering where you can order enough freshly made focaccia pizza sandwiches to last your family weeks.

Hudson & Co.

Take in the gorgeous view of the Hudson while indulging in Smoked Pork Benedict and Buttermilk Pancakes at Hudson & Co. This is one of the best spots to grab brunch in Jersey City if you are looking for food that’s just as good as the view. They also have an impressive dinner menu if you are looking for a later reservation.

15 Fox Place

This restaurant is said to be one of New Jersey’s most hidden gems. The restaurant is located in a house where the owners once lived and is probably one of the most residential establishments in the area. The food is family style Italian and is the perfect place to spend a day with your loved ones.

Ibby's Falafel

Jersey’s #1 rated Falafel of course is also located in Jersey City. This tiny restaurant opened almost 26 years ago and has earned dozens of awards. If you love falafel, shawarma and hummus this is a spot you cannot pass up. They also do catering if you are looking to bring some of this delicious food home or to an event to enjoy with a larger group.

Lokal Eatery

If you are looking to try a ton of exotic looking, yet delicious food you will probably be obsessed with Lokal. This restaurant is on the water and has amazing views of the Manhattan skyline. The menu truly has something for everyone as it combines several cuisines, making it a great place to try with family or children.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

