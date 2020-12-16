The other day we posted a picture of me reacting to our lovely, brilliant and usually cool producer eating pizza with a knife and fork. Actually, it's not as frowned upon as some here in New Jersey may think. I've done it when necessary and I've seen people in Italy do it many times. In Naples, the birthplace of pizza, and all over Italy for that matter, pizza sometimes comes unsliced. You're usually given a knife and fork in many pizza places there. In Naples where the crust is so thin, it's hard to pick it up by hand, it's very much acceptable to go at it with knife and fork. We asked our followers for some of the do's and don'ts of pizza in New Jersey.

The final urging from the elders of the high council of pizza ministers is to enjoy your pizza with beer. Although some sects have broken away from this tradition and use wine or water. Soda consumption with your pizza may result in ex-communication from the state's order of pizza connoisseurs. Peace of pizza be with you. Go now and eat your pizza in peace.

