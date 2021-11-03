‘The Sopranos’ creator finally reveals Tony’s finale fate

If you were a fan of "The Sopranos," I’m sure you still remember watching the finale in June of 2007.

Even if you weren't a fan, you remember everyone talking about it the next day.

Tony (James Gandolfini) and his family were eating together at a diner (shout out to NJ’s own Holsten’s in Bloomfield, NJ, where the scene was filmed!), with some suspicious characters one by one coming in.

Until suddenly they weren’t.

It cut to black.

Did the power go out?

Is this a mistake?

Is Tony dead?

Why is Journey playing?

Fourteen years later we finally have some answers as to what happened in that final scene.

David Chase, the show’s creator, confirmed in a recent interview that Tony was, in fact, meant to be killed in the final episode. He originally, however, had a different way of killing off New Jersey's antihero according to his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed."

What made him change his mind?

"I was driving on Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, “Tony should get it in a place like that.” Why? I don’t know."

It's kind of perfect. The Jersey guy died as he lived: in a diner.

So there you have it, after over a decade the mystery of the cut to black has been solved.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

