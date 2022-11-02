The skies above NJ will be spectacular the next couple of weeks

There are a couple of astronomical events happening over the next couple of weeks that will light up the skies over New Jersey.

The Taurid meteor showers will be occurring over the next few weeks with two peaks: Nov. 4-5 (Southern Taurids) and Nov. 12-13 (Northern Taurids).

According to Space.com, “These showers produce infrequent, slow and long-lasting meteors associated with comet Encke, a small comet with a nucleus measuring approximately 2.98 miles (4.8 km) in diameter.”

According to the American Meteor Society, there is a noticeable increase in fireball activity every seven years and the 2015 shower was “incredible” for fireballs, so there is hope that this year will be spectacular.

“The Taurids are rich in fireballs, so if you see a Taurid it can be very brilliant and it’ll knock your eyes out, but their rates absolutely suck,” NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. “It’s simply the fact that when a Taurid appears it’s usually big and bright.” Typically, the Taurids produce only a handful of visible meteors per hour.

The other special event for Nov. is the appearance of the Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse. Space.com describes it:

Often colloquially called a Blood Moon, a total lunar eclipse, happens as the full moon (in this case November's full Beaver Moon) moves into the deep umbral shadow of the Earth and receives only light first filtered by Earth's atmosphere, will be visible from North America.

Stormy sky and rain. apocalypse like

It’s the second lunar eclipse of 2022 and will give the moon a reddish/copper color for around 85 minutes on Nov. 8. After the Nov. 8 eclipse, we will not experience another total lunar eclipse until Mar. 14, 2025.

