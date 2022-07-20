The sights visitors need to see when they come to New Jersey (Opinion)

Living in New Jersey, we take a lot of what we have here for granted. It's nothing for us to go down the shore and hit Atlantic City, maybe take in a park, see a great show, or dine in one of our fine restaurants; many of which are nationally or internationally known.

But to a visitor coming to New Jersey, maybe for the first time, there are so many great places that they may not know about; nor their host who may not think of some of them.

So I asked my listeners and social media following: "If someone you know were visiting New Jersey for the very first time, what's a 'must-see' sight they should take in before they go?" Some are obvious to us, some not so much.

Cape May via Google Earth Cape May via Google Earth loading...

Cape May

Carousel Statue via Google Earth Carousel Statue via Google Earth loading...

Seaside Heights

Lucy the Elephant via Google Maps Lucy the Elephant via Google Maps loading...

Go to Margate to see Lucy The Elephant

Sinatra Park via Google Earth Sinatra Park via Google Earth loading...

Sinatra Park in Hoboken

Sunset Beach via Google Earth Sunset Beach via Google Earth loading...

Cape May, Sunset Beach, at sunset

photo: Joey Pedras/Unsplash photo: Joey Pedras/Unsplash loading...

The view of New York from Downtown Jersey City

Liberty State Park via Google Earth Liberty State Park via Google Earth loading...

Linda Belt:

Liberty State Park in Jersey City. The view is great, and you can also easily take the ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island from the Jersey side.

Photo: Mike Brant/Townsquare Media Photo: Mike Brant/Townsquare Media loading...

Twin Lights, Sandy Hook

Ground for Sculpture photo: David Michael Howarth Photography Grounds for Sculpture photo: David Michael Howarth Photography loading...

Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton

photo: Kylie Moore/Townsquare Media photo: Kylie Moore/Townsquare Media loading...

Atlantic City

Kevin Kearney says to drive the Garden State Parkway from Cape May north until you see the Statue of Liberty and a big city on your right. Oh, and do NOT try this on a Sunday when the weather is nice!

Photo: r m on Unsplash Photo: r m on Unsplash loading...

Cape May and the lighthouse

photo via Google Earth photo via Google Earth loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure

Tim Hayes says: "My property tax bill!"

That's what you show them when they have overstayed their welcome and you want them to leave.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: