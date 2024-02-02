The second-best date night city in America is right here in NJ

Did you ever sit with your significant other and think, where do I have to go to find the best date night destination? Well look no further, the second-best date night city in America is right here in New Jersey.

BonusFinder.com produced an extensive study that analyzed 160 destinations in ten categories. Each category had a best score of ten points.

The categories are:

Price for a meal for two

Price for a bottle of wine

Price for two movie tickets

Number of romantic restaurants per 10,000 people

Number of dessert places, bakeries, and cafés per 10,000 people

Number of bars and pubs per 10,000 people

Number of fun activities and games

Number of couple friendly activities

Number of romantic hotels

Number of spas

When looking at the criteria there is only one city in New Jersey that would fit the bill and that’s Atlantic City.

Atlantic City has it all, there are off-the-beaten-path destinations, smaller romantic hotels, an abundance of romantic restaurants and there is no bigger or better place for games and activities.

Sunrise reflection over the ocean. Atlantic City, New Jersey.

There are choices you can make that will allow you to enjoy the romantic lap of luxury while enjoying all that Atlantic City has to offer.

In the study, Atlantic City scored a total of 79.5 points coming in second only to Sarasota, FL. Atlantic City scored high of course in several categories including a 9.9 out of 10.0 for romantic restaurants, a perfect 10.0 for number of bars and pubs another perfect 10.0 for activities and games.

What hurt Atlantic City was scoring only a 5.9 for spas per 10,000 people. That was a head-scratcher as many hotels in Atlantic City offer some type of spa service.

Photo by Jared Rice on Unsplash

Savanah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, came in after Atlantic City. I have spent quality time in both those cities, and I must tell you that Atlantic City and its choices are so far ahead of those two wonderful but so much smaller destinations.

Atlantic City is ever-changing and for the better.

It appears that every time I go back and visit Atlantic City there are new restaurants, concerts, and entertainment choices to enjoy. Grab your sweetie and head to Atlantic City.

