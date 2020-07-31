The sad story of America’s last attempt at socialism (Opinion)

Jim Gearhart says progressives in the United States are trying to push it to socialism — but last time, he says, that ended badly.

“We have the progressive left in this country moving towards socialism. That’s no secret and that’s no accusation. This is what they say they’re doing and they want to ‘dismantle the system,’ which means dismantling the Constitution, which is the owner’s manual for the system,” he says in the latest Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

A group got together in New Harmony, Indiana in the 1800s and set up a socialist community.

“Everybody was equal. That’s one of the basic things. Right off the bat the redistribution of wealth. Everybody got the same thing from the pot,” Gearhart said. There was also no property ownership.

“It existed for a very short period of time and then it just fell apart,” Jim said.

Why? “The lack of doers,” Jim said.

“With the equal distribution of wealth you got paid the same and you got fed the same and housed the same and it didn’t matter if you worked or didn’t work. Everybody got the same thing” Jim said.

Jim said it is “rather sad” that this could happen on a national scale.

“You can make more sitting and waiting for the government check than the old job that you had. Human nature is going to jump at that every time,” Jim said.

Is Jim right? Be sure to tell Jim and Bob Williams what you think: The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.

More from Jim Gearhart:

More from New Jersey 101.5: