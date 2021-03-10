The proper way to enjoy smoked salmon in NJ (Opinion)

As you know from my previous conversations and posts, I love fish. I love it in all its forms: fin, shell, fresh, smoked and yes, even canned. You also know that I love dinner for breakfast. Enter smoked salmon.

This versatile food offering is good for any meal anytime of the day. But ya gotta prepare it right. Here's my go-to preparation.

Buy the packaged salmon from your grocery store. I am a regular Wegmans customer as you know and they offer a great private label salmon. If you are lucky enough to have a great deli nearby and a skilled proprietor who can carve the smoked fish then go that route.

Take the salmon out of the package and separate the pieces of fish.

Spritz with the juice from a lemon slice and then cut a few thin slices to put on top of the salmon.

Crushed black pepper comes next.

Then slice a white onion as thin as your cutting skills allow and spread generously over the plated fish.

Next step is to open a jar of capers and spread them all over so every piece gets a few. For me, I add extra capers.

Then drizzle extra virgin olive oil and let it sit for about 20 minutes.

Serve with your best crusty Italian bread or just grab a pair of chopsticks and enjoy.

Can also be slid into a bagel for breakfast, as an appetizer for dinner or two days later when you discover the leftovers in the fridge and realize you've got a ready made, protein rich breakfast!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

