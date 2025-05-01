Popular bidding game road show is coming to NJ in 2025, and you can be a contestant

Come on down, New Jersey, to the Price is Right traveling show. The Price Is Right Live is hitting the road in 2025, bringing the exciting bidding game coast to coast, including New Jersey.

As a fan of the popular game show myself, I personally cannot wait for this to make its stop here (or should I say, stops). But for those who think they'll make it onto millions of TV sets across the nation, there's something you should first know.

Unlike the game show you see on-air every weekday, The Price Is Right Live doesn't broadcast its shows.

That means you won't see yourself on TV at a later date since the road show is separate from its on-air counterpart. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean it won't be filled with high energy and great prizes. Quite the opposite.

According to priceisrightlive.com, this is "the interactive, live (non-televised) stage version of the legendary television game show," which includes "all your favorite games, fabulous prizes, and all the excitement you know and love!" Not to mention, a celebrity host.

And yes, you can also be a contestant. How awesome is that? It's definitely something worth taking advantage of if you're a big fan of the show.

Here's when you can expect to see the (non-televised) show make a stop in the Garden State.

New Jersey Dates for 2025

Thursday, October 16 - The New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark (8 p.m. show)

Friday, October 24 - The Tropicana in Atlantic City (8 p.m. show)

Saturday, October 25 - The Tropicana in Atlantic City (3 p.m. show)

Saturday, October 25 - The Tropicana in Atlantic City (7 p.m. show)

Sunday, October 26 - The Tropicana in Atlantic City (3 p.m. show)

All show details for the above dates, including how you can get tickets or be a contestant, can be found here.

