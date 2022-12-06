The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey

photo- Elsa Olofsson, Unsplash

Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey.

I totally believe marijuana bars will be a great thing for New Jersey. My only problem with the idea is one of the rules being set down.

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commsion logo- nj.gov
"Both the state and municipality would have to approve of any cannabis consumption area." No problem there.

"They would be barred from overselling to consumers and must ensure safe consumption, to the extent that they can." Makes sense to me.

"Like any cannabis business, people would have to be 21 years old to enter and must show a photo ID. However, registered medical cannabis patients would be permitted at all consumption areas." Totally on board.

"They could be indoor or outdoor but would need to be enclosed." Sure.

photo- Timur Romanov, Unsplash
"No alcohol or tobacco consumption would be allowed on the premises" Why? Do they not realize that people who use marijuana also drink and smoke? Then again, it's so hard to smoke in New Jersey that if they get yet another place to outlaw tobacco, you know they're going to jump on it.

"No food sales are allowed, but consumers would be allowed to bring food in or have it delivered." Here's where I have a major problem.

Why can't food be sold in marijuana bars? If it's allowed to be brought in or delivered, then the food isn't the problem. Since one of the side effects of marijuana is the munchies, why not allow these marijuana bars to take advantage of the market they create? It's just like putting salted peanuts and pretzels on the bar.

Not only that, but think of what a marijuana bar license could do for a struggling restaurant. If restaurants can serve drinks with a liquor license, why shouldn't they be allowed to serve edibles provided they follow the age and intoxication rules?

If they overserve, they would be subject to the law just like the bars are.

With liquor licenses so expensive and hard to come by, allowing restaurants the ability to purchase a marijuana license at the right price could be a boon for a struggling industry that was almost wiped out by the pandemic. Marijuana could actually be the "gateway drug" to more profitable businesses in New Jersey.

To me, it's a no-brainer, but when you consider the brains of those making the decision, it doesn't surprise me.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

