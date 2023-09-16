The one New Jersey place you absolutely have to get a hamburger

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey is that you are going to be able to find a juicy, delicious burger. But where is the absolute best burger joint in the whole state? The experts have decided.

At least the experts at Far & Wide have decided this time around. We're sure there are hundreds of differing opinions since New Jersey residents are very passionate about their burgers.

But since they are well-respected experts, we definitely want to know which New Jersey burger joint they think is the best one in the whole state.

We may start out with a little bad news here. New Jersey's best burger joint was ranked at #40 in the nation. We thought the best burger joint in the Garden State would do better on a national scale.

Regardless, our mouths are collectively watering over finding out which New Jersey burger joint is the best, and for that, we'll travel to the lights and excitement of Atlantic City.

The burger joint that gets the honor as the best in the Garden State is Gallagher's Burger Bar, and yes, that's the one at Resorts Casino Hotel.

The experts say there aren't a lot of burgers on their menu, but the ones that are on there really make up for it, and customers rave about them.

So, if you want to give it a try, head to AC and let us know what you think. People say there are a couple of other things to to in AC while you're down there. Have fun!

