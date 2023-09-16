There are honors that are pretty impressive, but this might be the biggest honor you can talk about in the state of New Jersey.

We have this wonderful reputation here in the Garden State regarding our food. We are known nationwide, and maybe even worldwide, for our amazing Italian food.

There are so many amazing Italian restaurants throughout the Garden State, and fans of these great eateries are very passionate about them. So, when a major foodie website names one restaurant as the one with the best bowl of pasta, there is going to be a lot of curiosity.

So, we just have to know, which restaurant did these experts give the ultimate honor to? Is it your favorite New Jersey Italian restaurant?

The best bowl of pasta in New Jersey, according to Lovefood, can be found at a great Italian restaurant in Rutherford called Paisano's. and the dish is called the Pappardelle Rustica.

Doesn't a chill go up your spine just a little about this? Being named the best pasta in the state that could easily be the Italian food capital of the world is pretty impressive.

The experts call this dish the absolute best bowl of pasta in the state as well as being the ultimate comfort food. Wow, that's some high praise.

Now, the only thing you'll need to do is get to this amazing restaurant to give it a try if you haven't already. They are at 132 Park Ave in Rutherford. Enjoy!

