The NJ winter day trip you need to make before it’s too late
We've got about five weeks left until springs hits here in the Garden State. For most of us, it can't come sooner. (My right hand up, I'm counting down the days until we finally get past winter.)
We had a nice stretch of weather the last few days so I like to try and take advantage of that when I can.
If you're looking for a great winter day trip, here's what I will suggest. Take a day trip to the beach.
Now hear me out, because I can already hear the thoughts going on in everyone's head.
No the weather is not "beach" weather, no you can't be going in the water (unless you're a surfer, and I did see surfers out there,) and no you aren't going to want to prop up a chair and relax and soak up the sun.
Let's be honest, we aren't in the middle of summer. But what you can do is go for a nice long walk on the beach, where there will be virtually nobody there.
Enjoy the mild winter weather, and especially enjoy the fact that you could quite possibly have the beach entirely to yourself.
If you aren't a beachgoer in the summer because it can get crazily crowded, I get it. Depending on what beach you go to in Jersey the crowds can be too much.
But going in the winter, it almost feels like you're in a place where you shouldn't be. It feels like you should never see a beach this empty.
You can enjoy such a peaceful walk, you'll have the place all to yourself and it'll make you want to come back and do it again.
