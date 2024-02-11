The NJ winter day trip you need to make before it’s too late

We've got about five weeks left until springs hits here in the Garden State. For most of us, it can't come sooner. (My right hand up, I'm counting down the days until we finally get past winter.)

We had a nice stretch of weather the last few days so I like to try and take advantage of that when I can.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you're looking for a great winter day trip, here's what I will suggest. Take a day trip to the beach.

Now hear me out, because I can already hear the thoughts going on in everyone's head.

No the weather is not "beach" weather, no you can't be going in the water (unless you're a surfer, and I did see surfers out there,) and no you aren't going to want to prop up a chair and relax and soak up the sun.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Let's be honest, we aren't in the middle of summer. But what you can do is go for a nice long walk on the beach, where there will be virtually nobody there.

Enjoy the mild winter weather, and especially enjoy the fact that you could quite possibly have the beach entirely to yourself.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you aren't a beachgoer in the summer because it can get crazily crowded, I get it. Depending on what beach you go to in Jersey the crowds can be too much.

But going in the winter, it almost feels like you're in a place where you shouldn't be. It feels like you should never see a beach this empty.

You can enjoy such a peaceful walk, you'll have the place all to yourself and it'll make you want to come back and do it again.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.