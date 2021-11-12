The NJ Vegan Food Festival: It isn’t just for vegans anymore

I’m not a vegan, but it seems like everyone else in the world is. Even though I love a big fat hamburger, somehow I also have an appreciation for good vegan food.

Because vegan food options today are just as good, if not better than, regular food.

I’m always up for a great vegan restaurant! If you’re a vegan, or even if you just play one on TV, you must check out this awesome vegan food festival returning to the Meadowlands Expo Center November 13-14.

The event is sponsored by the Vegan Local, and is expected to have over 100 vendors. These vendors will be offering everything from vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and more.

Admission is completely free for children under the age of 13, and tickets for adults will range from $20-30.

Vaccination is also required to enter, however, if you are not vaccinated you can show documentation of a negative test to enter.

Now for the fun part: Who are these vendors? They range from all different backgrounds and bring all different types of food, but here are some that got me excited.

BakeFully Yours: Come to this stand for delicious vegan brittle, caramel and even a spice cake. This bakery prides itself on making their cakes unrecognizably vegan and delicious.

Cinnaholic: Who doesn’t love a good cinnamon roll? This place is entirely vegan and the menu options are endless. Design your own cinnamon roll, or choose from combinations like Cookie Monster, Campfire Smores, Caramel Apple Pie and the classic, Old Skool Roll. You can even get a cinnamon roll cake.

Mexi Boys: This Mexican food truck is a Jersey favorite. From loaded nachos to burritos, quesadillas and more the options here really are endless. If you haven’t tried vegan Mexican food before definitely head over to this stand.

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream: Vegan ice cream is always exciting, but have you ever had it fried? Sam’s wants to give customers the best of both worlds which are a “salty crunch bite with a sweet delectable bite.” The flavors range from Oreo to cheesecake to green tea and more.

Yoni’s Pretzel Challah: Challah is delicious itself but definitely more fun as a pretzel. This delicious loaf is the perfect infusion of pretzel and challah and will be available at the food festival.

Still unsure of what desserts you’ll have for Thanksgiving? You will have a good idea after attending this festival.

Check out more information by clicking here.

