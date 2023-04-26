The NJ Renaissance Faire has a new home for 2023

After 13 years, the NJ Renaissance Faire has a new home; The new “Shire of Crossford” is being built in the woods and fields of a local farm at 240 Earyestown Road, in Southampton, NJ, just west of Route 206/Vincentown, just north of Route 70/Medford.

Performance stages and a new castle gate entrance are being built as you read this by a dedicated local site crew, including a 32-by-32-foot human chess board and joust field. The new location is about 20 minutes south of the old site at Liberty Lake.

To kick off its inaugural season at their new site, General Manager T.J. Miller has booked fan favorites like “Jacques ze Whipper” (currently at 2.8 million TikTok followers), as well as all-female singing troupe “Chaste Treasure,” and infamous musical comedy legends, “Righteous Blackguards.”

The storyline to follow in 2023 is:

Return to 1570 AD in Crossford, as King Arthur’s nephew Gawain is en route to the Green Chapel. He has played a very dangerous game with the infamous Green Knight – a game destined to conclude at the sharp end of an axe. However, when Gawain inadvertently ends up in Crossford alongside new foes and old friends, he faces an unexpected choice.

One of the performers, Will Lewis, said “Seeing sword fighting knights and horse riding jousters up close, is truly a magical, and memorable experience- for children and adults, alike!”

There are three Faire weekends this season (May 20-21, 27-28, June 3-4) followed by a Celtic-Fest June 10-11 with an exciting Highland Games competition. Schools and Homeschoolers are invited out for a special day on Friday, June 2.

Tickets are available on the Faire’s website.

