SOUTHAMPTON — A 21-year-old New York man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a friend while driving impaired last summer in this township.

Burlington County prosecutors have announced that Anthony Lorenz, of Ossining, admitted causing the death of a friend, Ray Song, 21, also of Ossining, on July 3. Lorenz crashed into a guard rail, tree stump and utility pole, police said.

The two men and another passenger were traveling on Hilliards Bridge Road just after 3:30 a.m. when the Subaru WRX left the roadway.

Song was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear seat passenger was treated for a broken breastbone.

Lorenz sustained only minor injuries. He told police that they were headed to a nearby Wawa.

Lorenz, who admitted that he had been drinking before the crash and acknowledged his blood alcohol level was about the legal limit, entered the plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated.

Under the agreement, Lorenz will serve six years in state prison and must complete 85 percent of the term before being considered for parole.

Lorenz is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.