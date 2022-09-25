Nurse gets 23 years in prison for breaking disabled NJ teen’s leg, abuse
SOUTHAMPTON — A Pemberton man has pleaded guilty to several charges for his horrific treatment of a severely disabled teenager while working as a caregiver in the victim's home.
Edmondo DiPaolo, 36, admitted to breaking the 16-year-old girl's leg while changing her diaper in March 2020, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. The investigation also found other forms of abuse, including that DiPaolo shoved a stuffed animal into the victim's mouth.
The victim was developmentally-impaired, Bradshaw said. She was immobile, partially blind, unable to speak, and had a neurological disorder. She was also unable to swallow and needed to receive medication and food through tubes.
DiPaolo had worked as a caregiver for the family for seven months as an employee of Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc. before assaulting the teen at her Southampton residence, according to Bradshaw. The victim's family found her injured leg and contacted law enforcement.
Prosecutors had initially charged DiPaolo last year with first degree aggravated sexual assault, second degree sexual assault, and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child. However, in his plea deal prosecutors dropped the accusations of sexual assault.
Instead, DiPaolo pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to two second degree counts of aggravated assault and one second degree count of endangering the welfare of a child.
His plea deal will land him in state prison for 23 years, according to Bradshaw. His sentencing is set for Nov. 18.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.
