Prosecutor: Nurse broke disabled NJ teen’s leg before raping her

SOUTHAMPTON — Authorities have filed additional charges against a 34-year-old man accused of raping a severely disabled teen girl while he was employed as her at-home caregiver.

Edmondo DiPaolo, of Pemberton Township, has been charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault, second degree sexual assault and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Law enforcement reviewed nearly 200 hours of footage that revealed additional abuse during the five months that DiPaolo worked as caregiver for the girl, who was 15 at the time, within the family’s township home, Coffina said.

The victim has a neurological disorder, is immobile, partially blind, unable to speak and is fed and medicated through tubes, according to the prosecutor.

The teen's family had first contacted police after finding that she had suffered a broken femur bone, which investigation revealed had happened while DiPaolo was harshly adjusting her position prior to sexually assaulting her, Coffina said.

DiPaolo also pushed the victim's face into a pillow, squeezed her throat and shoved a stuffed animal into her mouth to restrict her breathing, he said.

He was taken into custody and released on Friday following a first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

DiPaolo was previously charged in March 2020 with first degree aggravated sexual assault, second degree attempted sexual assault and one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released at that time, following a detention hearing.

DiPaolo was employed as a private duty nurse by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc. at the time of the sexual abuse, Coffina said.

Anyone with relevant information about any of DiPaolo's other patients can call State Police Detective P. Ryba at 609-859-2282.

